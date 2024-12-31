Macao counts down to 2025 with concerts and fireworks

The Macao government will be hosting two countdown shows tonight – one at Sai Van Lake Plaza and another at the Taipa Houses – to ring in 2025. Both events have a combined budget of 7.4 million patacas, according to the head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, who spoke to local media yesterday.

As the bigger of the two shows, the Sai Van Lake event has a budget of 6.5 million patacas and is expected to draw a crowd of roughly 10,000 people, the official said.

Taking place between 10 pm and 12:10 am, the event will be headlined by a number of Hong Kong and Macao performers, including George Lam, Sally Yip, German Ku and Maria Cordero. Hong Kong MC, Jeoffrey Wong and the 2019 winner of Miss Macao, Bobo Leong, will be co-hosting the concert.

Meanwhile, the Taipa countdown show – budgeted at 900,000 patacas – is scheduled to be held between 8:30 pm and 12:15 am.

The lineup includes Hong Kong singer Johnny Yip, local artists such as singer Winifai and electronica duo Concrete/Lotus, as well as cultural performances from members of the Filipino, Vietnam, Indonesian, Burmese and Vietnamese communities in Macao.

Meanwhile, there will be pyrotechnics over at the Cotai Strip, where casino operator, Sands China, will be organising a New Year’s Eve countdown event at the Parisian’s Le Jardin from 9:30 pm. There will be performances from artists such as Tess Collins & the Party Animals, as well as DJ Ryan, while at midnight, the concessionaire’s three resorts – the Venetian, the Parisian and the Londoner – will launch fireworks, treating revellers to a dazzling display.

All three events are free of charge. Those unable to attend the Sai Van show in person can still catch it live on the TDM channel and TDM website.

In light of the concerts, key roads leading to these venues will be temporarily blocked off, with the relevant buses rerouted. Service hours for 22 bus lines have also been extended to either 1 am or 2 am on New Year’s Day, while the Macao Light Rail Transit (LRT)’s last train will leave at 2:30 am on 1 January.