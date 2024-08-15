Wynn Palace unveils a new medical centre

The Spa at Wynn Palace has been expanded with a medical centre offering a number of “holistic health services,” the gaming concessionaire said in a media statement yesterday.

Known as the EliteKinesio Medical Centre, the facility will offer personalised treatment plans for pain issues, injury prevention, and sleep quality, while also recommending tailored exercise programs for clients.

Wynn said the centre was “the first medical centre to provide physical therapy treatments at a spa in Macao,” and that all treatments would be conducted by an experienced physical therapist.

The centre’s unveiling is also in line with the local government’s aim of promoting medical tourism in Macao, Wynn added.

The opening of the centre comes as the spa launches a number of new wellness programmes, including float therapy, red light therapy, sound and light therapy and cryotherapy.

In a statement, the concessionaire said it had also recently cooperated with the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the University of Macau, and the Centre for Continuing Education, to host a training series in life sciences and health.