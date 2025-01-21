Menu
A cold snap will hit Macao ahead of the Lunar New Year 

A strong winter monsoon is projected to reach southern China early next week, resulting in coastal temperatures that could dip to 7°C
  • Elsewhere in China, the temperature is also forecast to drop significantly due to a new cold front that will hit the country from Friday

21 Jan 2025
Expect chilly evenings and mornings next week, as a strong winter monsoon makes itself felt in Macao – Photo by Zen S Prarom

21 Jan 2025

The mercury in Macao is expected to plummet early next week and could dip to a “severely cold level” of 7°C or less, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG). 

The weather forecaster said that a strong winter monsoon is expected to hit southern China early next week. Although its timing, range and intensity remain uncertain, the monsoon will result in a “noticeable” drop in temperatures along the coast of Guangdong province. 

According to the SMG’s current forecast, temperatures will hit a low of 11°C on Monday.

[See more: Health officials urge vaccinations as flu season reaches it peak]

The colder temperatures come as Macao grapples with peak flu season. Hundreds of people have crowded into hospital emergency rooms daily, seeking sick notes that, by a quirk of  Macao law, can only be issued by a government doctor.

Elsewhere in China, the temperature is also forecast to drop significantly from the end of this week. 

According to a China News report, which cited the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), a cold front will initially hit Xinjiang province, before spreading to most areas in China’s central-eastern region from 24 to 27 January, when temperatures are expected to fall between 8°C and 12°C.

