LRT passenger numbers are on the rise

The daily average number of people taking the Macao Light Rail Transit (LRT) has grown for the second straight month, reaching a total of 15,900 in August, according to data from the railway’s operator.

The current figure represents an increase of 2,700 passengers or more than 20 percent in comparison to July’s 13,200. It also marks the second highest average total so far this year, behind February, which recorded 16,700 passengers per day.

February’s passenger volume was in turn second only to the highest ever total of 33,000, which was registered in December 2019, the opening month of the LRT, when rides were free as part of a promotion. The second month of 2024 saw a particularly high usage rate due to the opening of the Barra Station several weeks previously, as well as extended operating hours during the Lunar New Year holiday.

For the first eight months of this year, the number of passengers per day averaged more than 11,000.

As Macao’s LRT network expands further in the coming months, the passenger rate can be expected to increase further. The Hengqin Line, for instance, is expected to open later this year, according to local Chinese media reports that cited recent remarks by Lei Wai Nong, Macao’s economic chief and the chairman of Hengqin’s executive committee.

Much of the main construction work on the 2.2 kilometre LRT route is already complete, with trial operations currently underway. Once in service, the 3.46 billion pataca line will run between Station HE1, which is connected to the Taipa Line’s Lotus Station, and Station HE2, located in Hengqin Port.

The Seac Pai Van LRT Line is also slated to begin operations sometime this year. Running 1.6 kilometres, the 938.60 million pataca project will allow passengers to travel to Seac Pai Van and the Union Hospital. Tests are already being conducted for this line, with the Union Hospital Station, which is connected to the Taipa Line, opening last Sunday in order to allow for easier access to the medical facility.



Construction of an ambitious 7.7 kilometre East Line that runs through the Border Gate, Urban Zone A and Urban Zone E is also currently underway, although it is not due for completion until at least 2028.