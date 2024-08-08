Government to give local filmmakers up to 1.55 million patacas

The government wants Macao’s independent filmmakers to make more locally-themed films.

To support this effort, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) has announced it will distribute a 1.55 million pataca subsidy between 16 film projects as part of the ‘Local View Power’ programme.

A jury will decide which projects will receive funding, with each film getting up to 280,000 patacas. The projects must fall into one of three categories: documentary, short feature and animation. The categories will be further split into ‘advanced’, ‘open level’ and ‘freshmen’ levels.

The ‘Local View Power’ programme has been running since 2007 and to date has supported about 160 film projects. According to IC, it offers “support to experienced creators to put their ideas into a more professional form” and provides “conditions and production space for amateur producers trying to create their work.”

The programme is just one way Macao’s local filmmakers find support. This year’s IC-organised Film Arts Training Programme is currently underway, for example, while the city’s first International Film Camp took place in April. Macao is also home to a wide array of film festivals (some but not all are backed by the government).

And – just to reiterate the SAR’s cinematic chops – a Netflix production starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton has just finished shooting in Macao.