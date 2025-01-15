The Sports Bureau has launched a city-wide fitness study 

The Sports Bureau launched a new study on the health and physical wellbeing of Macao residents yesterday, with roughly 10,000 people between the ages of 3 to 79 expected to participate.

Dubbed the Macao Citizens’ Physical Fitness Monitoring Study 2025, the survey will be carried out over the next four months and will look at the health of residents through four main indicators – physical shape, organic function, ability in sport and general health.

According to a government statement, the current study, scheduled for publication in late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027, will feature new elements not found in previous editions. These include hand grip testing for infants, scoliosis examination for young children and teenagers, and blood sugar testing for adults.

The head of the Sports Bureau, Luís Gomes, told local media that the results can scientifically inform the government’s policy decisions in sports and education, as well as general and elderly healthcare. He noted that the data would enable the authorities to glean the “current physical condition and development trends of residents of different ages.”

Participants will be recruited from local schools, universities, associations, public and private organisations and elderly service organisations across the SAR’s various districts, with the selection process taking into account sex and age.

First launched in 2005, the Macao Citizens’ Physical Fitness Monitoring Study has been conducted every five years and is aligned with the central government’s Healthy China 2030 action plan and the SAR government’s Healthy Macao Blueprint, which aims to boost the local population’s overall health in a similar timeframe.