There’s a new 24-hour government self-service centre at Three Lamps

The city’s newest 24-hour self-service centre opened yesterday, at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia in the Three Lamps area. Part of Macao’s push towards e-governance, the centre is a one-stop shop for all sorts of administrative tasks – from submitting tax forms to collecting a new passport.

The Three Lamps centre offers around 70 services from 12 government departments, according to a statement issued by the Identification Services Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSI), the Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IAM) and other departments involved in the e-governance initiative.

Users will find kiosks dedicated to services from DSI, IAM, the Public Security Police Force, the Financial Services Bureau and more. This centre also contains so-called “smart lockers,” where residents can securely collect documents issued by these departments.

There are currently eight 24-hour self-service centres in Macao, along with a self-serve area in Hengqin’s Macao New Neighbourhood housing complex, which facilitates cross-jurisdiction administrative processes for Macao residents living in Hengqin. There are also dozens of standalone self-service kiosks dotted around the SAR.

“In recent years, [Macao’s government] has introduced multiple e-service platforms, such as the Macau One Account and the Business and Association Services Platform, allowing residents to access public services online without geographical restrictions,” the DSI statement read.

“To meet the diverse needs of residents, businesses, and associations, the government is expanding service modes by integrating online and offline solutions.”