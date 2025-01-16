A yellow cold weather alert is in force in Macao. This means that temperatures are expected to be chilly at times, and that vulnerable populations – such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses – should dress warmly.

According to forecasters at the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG, after its Portuguese initials), the minimum temperatures today and tomorrow will hover around 11°C and 12°C, under the influence of a winter monsoon. Conditions will be sunny and dry, however.

The SMG expects the weather to warm up in the coming days, with minimum temperatures of 14°C on Sunday and 15°C on Monday. There will be a large temperature variation between day and night, the bureau says.

[See more: Health officials urge vaccinations as flu season reaches its peak]

A yellow cold weather alert is the lower of Macao’s two cold weather warnings. The higher warning, an orange alert, means the weather is “very cold” and the general population is advised to dress appropriately.

Chilly weather can lead to a higher incidence of colds and flu because some viruses survive better in dry winter air, making them easier to transmit.

Scientists also say that being outside in cold air makes it harder for mucus and nasal hairs to drive our pathogens from our respiratory systems. The current yellow cold weather alert comes as Macao struggles with peak flu season.