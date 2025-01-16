Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Meteorologists have issued a yellow cold weather alert

With Macao facing peak flu season, officials are taking no chances and are advising the elderly and other vulnerable communities to dress warmly
  • Chilly weather can lead to a higher incidence of colds and flu because some viruses survive better in dry winter air, making transmission easier

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

17 Jan 2025
Meteorologists have issued a yellow cold weather alert
Meteorologists have issued a yellow cold weather alert
The weather will warm up in the coming days, with minimum temperatures of 14°C on Sunday and 15°C on Monday – Photo by Kit Leong

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

17 Jan 2025

UPDATED: 17 Jan 2025, 8:56 am

A yellow cold weather alert is in force in Macao. This means that temperatures are expected to be chilly at times, and that vulnerable populations – such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses – should dress warmly.

According to forecasters at the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG, after its Portuguese initials), the minimum temperatures today and tomorrow will hover around 11°C and 12°C, under the influence of a winter monsoon. Conditions will be sunny and dry, however.

The SMG expects the weather to warm up in the coming days, with minimum temperatures of 14°C on Sunday and 15°C on Monday. There will be a large temperature variation between day and night, the bureau says.

[See more: Health officials urge vaccinations as flu season reaches its peak]

A yellow cold weather alert is the lower of Macao’s two cold weather warnings. The higher warning, an orange alert, means the weather is “very cold” and the general population is advised to dress appropriately.

Chilly weather can lead to a higher incidence of colds and flu because some viruses survive better in dry winter air, making them easier to transmit.

Scientists also say that being outside in cold air makes it harder for mucus and nasal hairs to drive our pathogens from our respiratory systems. The current yellow cold weather alert comes as Macao struggles with peak flu season.

UPDATED: 17 Jan 2025, 8:56 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend