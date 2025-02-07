Macao can expect significant temperature fluctuations in the coming days, with the mercury dipping to a low of 8°C this weekend, according to a briefing from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The cold spell is being caused by a strong winter monsoon that is expected to reach Guangdong province’s coastal areas today. Macao is expected to be affected by its strong northerly winds.

Minimum temperatures in the Pearl River Delta should hover around the 8°C or 9°C mark this weekend, according to the SMG. Saturday will be cloudy, becoming fine, while clear skies and “very dry conditions” have been forecast for Sunday.

The current forecast indicates that the monsoon will weaken quickly, meaning minimum temperatures should shoot back up next week. A balmy low of 17°C is expected on Wednesday.

Today’s forecast is for light rain and a high of 17°C. The drizzle is expected to return next Tuesday.

The cold weather comes as Macao grapples with peak flu season, which has seen at least five people admitted to hospital in critical condition. Residents have been advised to guard against infection and to get vaccinated.