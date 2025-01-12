Lunar New Year pedestrianisation plans announced for Taipa’s older quarters

Officials have announced plans to pedestrianise the area known as “old Taipa” during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, when the district is expected to lure a flood of visitors.

The plans were unveiled in a statement cited by Macau Post Daily and follow a meeting between officials and local community leaders.

No details were given on how long the pedestrianisation would last, however.

“Old Taipa” is the district defined as the section between Calçada do Quartel and Avenida de Carlos da Maia, as well as the junction of Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto and Rua do Supico, and the junction of Rua Correia da Silva and Rua Governador Tamagnini Barbosa.

According to Macau Post Daily, this will be the third time the area will have been made free of vehicles for the holiday period.

Macao will be organising a slew of activities to usher in the Lunar New Year, which begins on 29 January and is the Year of Snake under the Chinese zodiac. Events include fireworks, a parade and a festive market.