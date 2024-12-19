Macao-Zhuhai emergency services enhanced with new ambulance fleet

A quartet of ambulances with dual Guangdong-Macao license plates is poised for deployment in Zhuhai, the Macau Post Daily reports.

Once they receive final sign-off, the four ambulances will be used to transfer critically ill patients between Zhuhai and Macao.

The development is being hailed as a sign of progress for greater collaboration between the different emergency services of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), alongside more training exchanges for emergency medical personnel and joint drills and emergency exercises across the different jurisdictions.

Yang Lijuan, director of Zhuhai’s emergency medical rescue centre, has said that his city is actively promoting emergency medical rescue cooperation between Zhuhai and the Macao and Hong Kong SARs.

He described the new dual-license ambulances and other recent exchanges as positive developments for the GBA.

Efforts to strengthen cooperation between emergency services within the GBA began last September, with the organisation of a GBA Emergency Response Joint Meeting in Hong Kong, and the signing of an agreement earlier this year governing the movement of emergency personnel between the SARs and the mainland.