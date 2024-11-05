Typhoon Yinxing will edge closer to Macao this weekend

Typhoon Yinxing, a cyclone that developed to the east of the Philippines, is expected to come within 600 kilometres of Macao on Sunday, according to the latest forecast data from the Metrological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The bureau expects Yinxing to weaken as it approaches, noting that it will be affected by the dry and cold northeast monsoon when it enters the South China Sea, reducing its intensity from severe typhoon to tropical storm. As a result, the SMG expects Yinxing to “have a relatively low chance of directly impacting Macao.”

However, the weather bureau cautioned that the chances of Yinxing directly affecting Macao could be heightened if the storm’s trajectory moves in a northerly direction and it passes within 300 kilometres of the Pearl River Delta. Macao could also be impacted if Yinxing weakens at a slower rate than forecast.

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, Yinxing was situated approximately 670 kilometres east-northeast of Manila this afternoon and is expected to slowly increase in strength as it moves in a northwesterly direction towards the Luzon Strait.

As of 8 am today, Yinxing was located roughly 1,630 kilometres from Macao.

Macao has already been affected by several typhoons this year, including Typhoon Trami late last month. The Pearl River Delta area is expected to be hit by an above average number of typhoons in 2024, with one expert noting that the total could range between five and eight.