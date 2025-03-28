Wynn Macau releases full-year results for 2024

Wynn Macau has announced audited consolidated results for the company and its subsidiaries for the year ending 31 December 2024. In a statement, the casino operator said that profit attributable to owners last year amounted to just under HK$3.2 billion, compared to HK$1.17 billion in 2023.

Casino revenues amounted to HK$23.6 billion, with other sources of revenue generating HK$5.12 billion. The figures respectively compare to the totals of HK$19.1 billion and HK$5.15 billion recorded the year previously.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2024 came to HK$8.2 billion compared to 2023’s HK$6.6 billion.

Wynn’s board said it has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.185 per share for 2024 (up from HK$0.075 per share in 2023).

The statement added that “As at 31 December 2024, the Group had a deficiency in assets of HK$13.29 billion. However, the Group had total cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, of HK$11.33 billion and had access to approximately HK$2.75 billion of available borrowing capacity.”

The statement continued: “Given the Group’s liquidity position as at 31 December 2024, the Group believes it will be able to support its continuing operations.”