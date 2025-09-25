Wynn Al Marjan set to open in 2027, signalling the UAE’s casino ambitions

Wynn Al Marjan, the UAE’s inaugural casino resort, is on schedule to commence operations in March 2027, CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli has confirmed. He was speaking in an interview with the Khaleej Times that was also cited in iGamingBusiness.com.

Upon completion, the $5.1 billion, 70-storey development – located less than an hour from Dubai airport – will boast a hotel tower with over 1,500 rooms.

It will also feature a 7,500-square-metre event centre, a spa, more than 20 restaurants, a shopping area, a marina, and 420 metres of private beach. The 20,900-square-metre casino will include a “sky gaming” area situated on the 22nd floor

Wynn Resorts secured the UAE’s first gaming licence, valid for 15 years, in October of the previous year, iGamingBusiness.com reports. Concurrently, the country established its General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, led by US gaming industry professionals. Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts, chairs the authority, with Kevin Mullally, previously chief legal officer for Gaming Laboratories International, serving as chief executive.

According to iGamingBusiness.com, the legalisation of gambling in the UAE forms part of a broader strategy to counter competition from other Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia, which saw a record 30 million international visitors in 2024 and is actively promoting tourism with easier visa procedures and a more relaxed social environment.

Further enhancing the development’s appeal, Wynn Al Marjan will be complemented by RAKS Central, a 3.1 million-square-metre mixed-use residential community also slated for a 2027 debut.

Abdouli informed the Khaleej Times that “The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority aims to attract more than 3.5 million visitors by 2030. To achieve this, we need more hospitality keys and active investor participation in real estate, including hotels and apartments.”

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, lauded Al Marjan as “the best development project in the industry” during a March interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer. He noted that analysts project gaming revenue for the resort to be in the “$5 billion to $8 billion range,” a figure comparable to the Las Vegas Strip’s annual revenue of just over $6 billion, underscoring the substantial market opportunity.

The Arabian Post reports that Wynn has already secured land for a potential second integrated resort in Ras Al Khaimah, indicating “long-term ambitions for expanding its gambling and hospitality footprint in the UAE.”

Other operators are also exploring opportunities in the area, with MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle announcing last autumn that the company is planning a resort in Abu Dhabi, with its licence application currently pending.