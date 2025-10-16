US-Macao business reception postponed amid Washington funding freeze

The annual US-Macau Business Partner Reception, originally set for 23 October, has been postponed due to the ongoing US government shutdown, according to a letter sent to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Macau (AmCham).

Reporting on the letter’s contents, the Macau Daily Times said the shutdown – which began on 1 October – had led to a lapse in funding.

The US shutdown came after Republican and Democratic politicians failed to resolve a budget dispute, resulting in many US consular and outreach activities being curtailed around the world. About 40 percent of the country’s non-essential federal workforce remain on unpaid leave.

Organisers said the Macao event would be rescheduled once the US government had “resumed normal operations” and apologised for any inconvenience caused. A new date has not been set, the Times said.

The reception’s goal is to bring business leaders, diplomats, and investors from both sides together to strengthen commercial ties. It also provides a platform for engagement with representatives from the US Consulate and other regional stakeholders.

According to the US Department of State, American foreign direct investment in Macao reached US$552 million in 2022, when 39 US firms were operating in the city.