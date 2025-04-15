UM and Fudan University are offering a dual-degree in tourism management

The University of Macau (UM) and Shanghai’s Fudan University have announced a joint dual-degree programme in tourism studies that will launch in the coming academic year, according to a statement issued by UM.

The UM-Fudan 2+2 Programme in international integrated resort and tourism management aims to support the developing tourism and leisure industry in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) through producing “top talent with a global perspective and practical skills,” the statement read.

Graduates of the four-year course, who will split the time evenly between Macao and Shanghai, will receive bachelor’s degrees from both universities. It’s open to first-year undergraduate students currently enrolled in UM’s Bachelor of Science in International Integrated Resort Management programme, specialising in convention and hospitality management.

The initiative builds on a strategic cooperation agreement signed by the two universities in 2021 and represents a major step forward in cross-border education, UM noted.

The new course’s objectives are to assist the emergence of Macao as a “world centre” for tourism, to “deepen the understanding of the culture and tourism industry in mainland China” including through improving students’ cross-cultural communication skills, and to facilitate career opportunities for students within the GBA.

“The programme is not only an important milestone in the partnership between UM and Fudan, but also a strong testament to the innovative development of education in the GBA and mainland China,” the statement read.