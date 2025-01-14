Thai cabinet approves draft casino bill, signalling major competition for Macao

In a move that holds major implications for Macao, the Thai cabinet has given its approval to a draft bill to legalise casinos in the Southeast Asian kingdom.

AP reports that the measure aims to boost tourism in Thailand, and quoted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as saying that it would “benefit society as a whole in the future.”

Just three hours’ flying time from Guangzhou and a roughly five-hour flight from Shanghai and Beijing, Thailand is a magnet for Chinese tourists, who are its top source of foreign visitors. Some 6.2 million Chinese tourists visited the kingdom in 2024 – or roughly a fifth of all foreign arrivals.

Beijing has explicitly warned its citizens to shy away from gambling overseas, but many shrug off the advice and it appears unlikely that Thai casinos will ignore the lucrative mainland market.

That could put Thailand in a head-to-head clash with Macao, which depends critically on the mainland Chinese gamblers who make up the vast majority of patrons at local casinos.

Thailand’s varied tourism offerings – from excellent budget accommodation and beach resorts to islands, jungles, affordable street food and pulsating nightlife – dwarf what can be experienced in Macao, adding to concerns.

Limited gambling, such as betting on boxing and horseracing, is already permitted in Thailand, AP reports, but the legalisation of casinos looks set to transform the industry.

Prime Minister Shinawatra says more details about the plans are being furnished by the Finance Ministry, which sponsored the bill.