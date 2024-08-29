Shun Tak Holdings reports interim first half loss

Shun Tak Holdings Limited has reported an unaudited consolidated interim loss of HK$428 million for the first half of 2024.

The figure compares with HK$425 million for the same period in 2023. However, revenue increased by more than 44 percent to stand at HK$2.16 billion.

The company also posted HK$199.7 million in operating profit for the first six months of the year.

[See more: This is how much of a loss Shun Tak made in the last year of the pandemic]

In a regulatory filing, the company said the underlying loss, when “adjusted for unrealised fair value changes on investment properties” stood at HK$108 million for the period, compared to HK$274 million for the first six months last year.

It added that the basic loss per share was 14.2 Hong Kong cents, compared to 14.1 cents a year ago.

For the year ending 31 December 2023, Shun Tak declared a consolidated loss attributable to owners of the company of HK$677 million.