Business

Shun Tak Holdings reports interim first half loss

The company’s losses in the first half of the year have widened to HK$428 million from HK$425 million during the same period in 2023
  • However, revenue has strongly increased to stand at more than HK$2 billion for the first half of this year

29 Aug 2024
The distinctive twin towers of the Shun Tak Centre, seen illuminated on the Hong Kong Island waterfront in November 2017 – Photo by Daniel Fung

29 Aug 2024

Shun Tak Holdings Limited has reported an unaudited consolidated interim loss of HK$428 million for the first half of 2024.

The figure compares with HK$425 million for the same period in 2023. However, revenue increased by more than 44 percent to stand at HK$2.16 billion.

The company also posted HK$199.7 million in operating profit for the first six months of the year.

[See more: This is how much of a loss Shun Tak made in the last year of the pandemic]

In a regulatory filing, the company said the underlying loss, when “adjusted for unrealised fair value changes on investment properties” stood at HK$108 million for the period, compared to HK$274 million for the first six months last year. 

It added that the basic loss per share was 14.2 Hong Kong cents, compared to 14.1 cents a year ago.

For the year ending 31 December 2023, Shun Tak declared a consolidated loss attributable to owners of the company of HK$677 million. 

