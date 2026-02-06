Shenzhen enforces age limit on foreign work permit renewals

Shenzhen authorities are now systematically rejecting renewal applications for Category B and C foreign work permits from applicants aged 60 and above, marking a significant shift in its talent landscape, according to recent employer guidance from China Briefing.

In the past, some renewals were approved after the age of 60 if documentation requirements were met. Under the current approach – which started being implemented early this year – age is being treated as a firm eligibility threshold. Earlier approvals are no longer being regarded as precedents for new or ongoing applications.

The change affects foreign professionals holding Category B and C permits in Shenzhen. China classifies foreign workers into three permit tiers: Category A for high-end talent such as senior executives, top technical specialists, recognised academics or leaders in their fields; Category B for most professional and skilled foreign employees, including managers, engineers, researchers and educators; and Category C for lower-skilled, short-term or quota-based roles, including interns.

For foreign employees over 60, the only pathway to continued legal employment in Shenzhen is a transition to Category A status. Employers must demonstrate that the individual meets national criteria for high-end talent and formally apply to change the employee’s permit classification.

If an applicant does not qualify under Category A standards, renewal under Category B or C is not permitted, leaving no alternative route for extension once the permit expires. The move reflects a broader push toward more standardised administration of foreign talent across China, China Briefing noted – with Shenzhen frequently acting as an early adopter of stricter enforcement measures.

Employers in Shenzhen are being advised to review the ages and permit categories of foreign staff, begin renewal planning well in advance for affected employees, and factor age considerations into future recruitment and workforce planning to avoid disruption when permits approach expiry.