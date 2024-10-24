More than a year after its soft opening, Raffles at Galaxy Macau is now officially open – with Galaxy Entertainment Group’s vice chairman Francis Lui announcing the all-suite hotel’s completion yesterday.

During his speech at the opening event, Lui described the Raffles brand as an iconic “standard-bearer of exceptional luxury service.” He said that the hotel would enhance Macao’s tourism and gastronomic landscape with its unique suite accommodation and culinary offerings.

The latest of these is a take on the original Long Bar at Raffles in Singapore, where the first Singapore Sling was mixed back in 1915. Macao’s Long Bar is inspired by the Madre de Deus, a Portuguese carrack that transported spices to the territory in the 1500s. After entering through a porthole-style door, guests find a “secret rendezvous for modern-day explorers and connoisseurs of fine libations” where they can listen to live DJ sets, Galaxy says.

The Long Bar is being helmed by the award-winning Hong Kong mixologist Antonio Lai, who specialises in vintage gin-based cocktails laced with the likes of pepper, cloves, cinnamon, mace and nutmeg – a nod to the Madre de Deus’ heritage. Macao’s Raffles also boasts the highly rated restaurant Sushi Kissho, which offers intimate omakase dining experiences for up to 10 guests at a time. It is three-Michelin-starred sushi master Masaaki Miyakawa’s first restaurant outside of Japan.

The hotel offers 450 suites with living room fireplaces, wooden flooring and private heated pools – as well as a bespoke butler service. It’s located on Galaxy Macau’s eastern promenade, near Taipa village. Raffles at Galaxy Macau had its soft opening in August 2023.

Raffles was founded in Singapore, in 1887, and named for the British statesman Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles. The brand has been managed by Accor since 2015.