Macao residential mortgage approvals rise as commercial lending plummets

New residential mortgage approvals saw a month-on-month rise in November 2025, even as commercial real estate lending dropped sharply
  • Despite the boost in new home loans, delinquency ratios for both residential and commercial categories worsened year-on-year, according to the latest figures

16 Jan 2026
16 Jan 2026

The Monetary Authority of Macao has released statistics showing a mixed picture for the city’s property loan activity in November 2025.

New approvals for residential mortgage loans increased month-on-month, but new commercial real estate loans saw a sharp decline. The total outstanding balances for both categories fell in comparison to the previous month.

New residential mortgages approved by Macao banks grew by 6.3 percent month-on-month in November 2025, reaching a total of 1.25 billion patacas (US$156.25 million). The three-month average of new mortgages, spanning September to November 2025, was 1.19 billion patacas (US$148.75 million), an increase of 13.7 percent over the preceding period.

Conversely, new commercial approvals dropped substantially, falling by 52 percent month-on-month to 406.17 million patacas (US$50.77 million). The three-month average for new such loans was 486.03 million patacas (US$60.75 million), a decrease of 33.5 percent from the August to October 2025 period.

As of the end of November 2025, the total outstanding value of residential loans had declined by 0.2 percent month-on-month and 5.2 percent year-on-year, standing at 207.77 billion patacas (US$25.97 billion). 

The outstanding value of commercial loans was 140.45 billion patacas (US$17.56 billion), representing a decline of 0.4 percent from the previous month and 6.9 percent from a year earlier. 

The delinquency ratio for residential loans saw a slight rise, increasing to 3.9 percent at the end of November 2025 from the preceding month, and was up by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year. The ratio for commercial property loans held steady month-on-month at 5.6 percent, but was 0.8 percentage points higher than at the end of November 2024.

