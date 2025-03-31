MGM is to start recycling its playing cards in a major step for the local environment

MGM plans to transform 100 percent of its used playing cards into eco-friendly packaging via a new collaboration with a Shenzhen tech firm, the casino operator announced on Friday. The initiative would be a major step forward for recycling in Macao, where casinos collectively burn a staggering 5 tonnes of playing cards every single day.

MGM began working with Fnetlink Technology in 2023 to co-develop “the world’s first smart, automated card-shredding solution,” according to a press release. On Friday, the two parties signed a new partnership agreement to launch a localised recycling scheme turning playing cards into “high-quality recycled fibres” without using water.

When up and running, the initiative is expected to annually recycle about 3,000 tonnes of used playing cards that would otherwise be burned.

Environmental groups have previously called on the government to implement a recycling scheme for the cards, according to local media, to prevent the release of toxic chemicals into the air.

MGM did not provide a timeframe for the scheme’s rollout. However, the concessionaire’s statement noted that it would be the “first integrated resort in Macao to implement a fully localised recycling system for playing cards.” Keith Lei, MGM’s senior vice president of human resources and sustainability, said the system set a “new standard for sustainable growth in the integrated resort industry.”

Recycling is widely considered an underdeveloped practice in Macao, where a recent survey found that almost 40 percent of locals rarely recycle or don’t recycle at all.