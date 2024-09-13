Casino equipment maker Angel to set up playing card factory in Macao

Japanese playing card and casino supplies manufacturer Angel Group is to open a factory in Macao, according to multiple media reports. The facility will turn out playing cards for local casinos.

The factory, which should be operational by the end of 2026, will be built on a 22,000 square metre site and the company hopes that it will also serve as “a base” for smart tables and other gambling equipment.

A ceremony to launch the venue was held yesterday at the Banyan Tree hotel.

According to Yasushi Shigeta, Angel’s CEO, the company established a presence in Macao in 2006 and now employs 50 people locally, working in sales, IT and other departments.

The announcement will come as a boon to the local government, which has been actively seeking to lure high-end manufacturing to the SAR.

In 2020, legislator Leong Sun Iok called specifically for the establishment of factories making casino equipment, in a bid to boost local employment.