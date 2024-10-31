MGM China reports a 38 percent revenue rise in its nine-month results

MGM China Holdings has released unaudited financial data for the nine months ending on 30 September.

Net revenue for the period grew by 38 percent year-on-year, reaching HK$23.4 billion or 137 percent of the levels of pre-pandemic 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at HK$6.9 billion, up 37 percent from 2023, and representing 150 percent of the levels seen in 2019.

The casino operator said its market share in Macao was 15.9 percent for the year-to-date, up from 9.5 for full-year 2019. Its MGM Cotai property had a 9.4 percent share and MGM Macau had a 6.5 percent market share.

As of 30 September 30, the company said it had a total liquidity of approximately HK$17.2 billion.

Commenting on MGM China’s performance, president Kenneth Feng said: “We are delighted to see the recovery in Macao, along with the diversification development of the city. We are committed to developing Macao into a global and diversified tourist destination through our concession commitments.”