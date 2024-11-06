Menu
Business

Melco announces its third quarter earnings

The company attributed an increase in total operating revenues primarily to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations
  • Lawrence Ho, the chairman and CEO, said ‘Our initiatives to activate areas throughout our properties and drive visitation are coming together’

06 Nov 2024
Melco announces its third quarter earnings
Melco announces its third quarter earnings
The gambling hall at Studio City recently saw the addition of a ‘highly themed slot area’ in partnership with Aristocrat Gaming – Photo by Dann19L

06 Nov 2024

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Total operating revenues for the period were US$1.18 billion, representing an increase of approximately 16 percent from US$1.02 billion for the comparable period in 2023. 

The company attributed an increase in total operating revenues primarily to the improved performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations, led by the continued recovery in inbound tourism to Macao.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was US$138.6 million, compared with operating income of US$94.7 million in the same period last year.

Melco generated adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of US$322.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with US$280.6 million in the comparable period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Melco for the third quarter of 2024 was US$27.3 million, compared with the net loss of US$16.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. 

Lawrence Ho, the chairman and CEO, said: “Our initiatives to activate areas throughout our properties and drive visitation are coming together.”

He added: “We launched a revamped loyalty program, opened a new Signature Club premium slot area at City of Dreams, and a highly themed slot area called the Dragon Zone at Studio City, in partnership with Aristocrat Gaming. We are enhancing accessibility into City of Dreams with a new light tunnel entrance which is complemented by live performances. We expect to continue to unveil new and exciting projects to support the ongoing growth in Macao.”

