Melco to open REM luxury hotel in Macao in the second half of 2026

Melco Resorts & Entertainment will open its new REM hotel in Macao at the City of Dreams resort in the second half of 2026, marking a major upgrade.

The company said the project will include both a soft opening and a grand launch, positioning REM as an all-suite offering aimed at global travellers.

[See more: City of Dreams’ Countdown Hotel to be rebranded, renovated]

The Melco REM hotel in Macao will replace the former Countdown Hotel, which has been closed since 2021. Melco previously said it would invest about US$125 million in remodelling the property, according to GGRAsia.

The revamp will see the tower’s original 330 rooms converted into 150 luxury suites, each expected to exceed 90 square metres (around 1,000 square feet).

Earlier guidance from chairman and CEO Lawrence Ho pointed to a third-quarter 2026 opening, broadly aligning with the latest second-half timeline.

Melco described the new property as a redefinition of “contemporary luxury,” highlighting its focus on suite-style accommodation, avant-garde design and upgraded service concepts.

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The launch is part of Melco’s broader efforts to enhance City of Dreams. The casino-resort already houses premium hotels, including Morpheus and Nüwa, alongside fine dining, retail and entertainment offerings.

The Countdown Hotel site has undergone several rebranding attempts over the years. Originally opened as the Hard Rock Hotel, it was renamed Countdown in 2017 and was later slated to become “Libertine” before those plans were shelved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The City of Dreams resort on Macao’s Cotai Strip, with the former Countdown Hotel (circular tower at right) set to reopen as REM

A trademark for the REM brand covering gaming, hospitality and entertainment services was published earlier this month.

Melco has been investing in upgrades across the City of Dreams complex as Macao’s tourism sector continues to recover, including new gambling areas and lifestyle amenities aimed at premium mass customers.

With REM, the company is shifting toward higher-end, more spacious accommodation – in line with Macao’s broader push toward higher-value tourism.