2025 figures show Macao visitors spending more on non-gaming activities

Non-gaming spending by visitors to Macao rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in 2025, driven largely by strong growth in same-day visitor expenditure, according to figures released by the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC). Total non-gaming spending for the year reached 80.12 billion patacas (US$10.02 billion).

Spending by overnight visitors increased 1.6 percent to 63.31 billion patacas (US$7.91 billion), while same-day visitor spending jumped 28.9 percent to 16.81 billion patacas (US$2.1 billion), the data showed.

Higher visitor numbers helped offset a 7.3 percent decline in per-capita non-gaming spending, which averaged 2,000 patacas (US$250) for the year. Visitors travelling to Macao for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) continued to outspend other segments, with per-capita expenditure averaging 4,572 patacas (US$571.50).

Average spending declined across most major source markets. Per-capita spending by visitors from the Chinese mainland fell 10.3 percent to 2,245 patacas (US$280.63), while figures for Hong Kong and international visitors dropped 2.1 percent to 988 patacas (US$123.50) and 3.5 percent to 2,064 patacas (US$258) respectively. Visitors from Taiwan were the only group to record growth, with per-capita spending rising 6.7 percent to 2,083 patacas (US$260.38).

In the fourth quarter alone, total non-gaming visitor spending reached 21.87 billion patacas (US$2.73 billion), up 14.2 percent year-on-year. Spending by same-day visitors surged 85.9 percent to 5.34 billion patacas (US$0.67 billion), while expenditure by overnight visitors edged up 1.6 percent to 16.54 billion patacas (US$2.07 billion).

Per-capita non-gaming spending stood at 2,104 patacas (US$263) in the fourth quarter, down 1.0 percent year-on-year but up 7.9 percent from the previous quarter. Shopping remained the largest spending category, accounting for 45.4 percent of the total, followed by accommodation at 25 percent and food and beverages at 20.6 percent.