More same-day visitors to Macao drag down January’s average length of stay

Macao’s visitor arrivals totalled 3,646,561 in January, according to the latest information from the Statistics and Census Service. The figure represents an increase of 27.4 percent year-on-year.

Same-day visitors (2,155,279) and overnight visitors (1,491,282) rose by 45.6 percent and 7.9 percent respectively, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors (1 day) shortened by 0.2 days year-on-year, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of arrivals. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.3 days) went up by 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors (2.2 days) remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 33.8 percent year-on-year to 2,750,284 in January. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area grew by 37.9 percent year-on-year to 1,414,199. Visitors from Hong Kong (577,983) and Taiwan (77,163) rose by 5.8 percent and 28.8 percent year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 241,131 in January, up by 21 percent year-on-year. The highest numbers were recorded from South Korea (65,659), up 29.9 percent, and the Philippines (48,499), up 42.2 percent compared to January 2024.

Analysed by checkpoint, the number of Macao’s visitor arrivals by land (2,987,663), sea (385,015) and air (273,883) showed respective year-on-year growth of 31.9, 9.2 and 12.3 percent in January.