Macao’s visitor numbers surged in May

Macao welcomed 3,372,081 visitors in May, a year-on-year leap of 25.3 percent and significantly up on the 3,092,791 in April’s tally, according to official figures. May was the second biggest month for visitor arrivals to date in 2025, after January.

Same-day visitors totalled 1,992,296, a year-on-year rise of 39.2 percent, while those staying at least one night (1,379,785) experienced a more modest increase of 6.9 percent.

Compared with May 2024, the average length of stay decreased by 0.1 day to 1.1 days. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.

[See more: Macao is welcoming more visitors, but they’re spending less, local economist warns]

Analysed by source, visitors from mainland China increased by 31.4 percent year-on-year to 2,439,936. The number of mainland Chinese travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,309,168) grew by 46.5 percent; visitors from the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area (1,329,383) went up by 46.5 percent overall, driven by arrivals neighbouring Zhuhai (up by a whopping 66.1 percent).

Visitors from Hong Kong (621,106) and Taiwan (78,828) went up by 6.7 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year respectively.

International visitors in April rose by 25.6 percent year-on-year, totalling 232,211. Among Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (57,018), Indonesia (16,149) and Thailand (15,024) rose by 59 percent, 11.3 percent and 43.1 percent year-on-year respectively, while those from Malaysia (14,567) and Singapore (8,455) decreased by 3.5 percent and 9.8 percent.

[See more: Macao aims to attract half a million South Korean visitors this year]

Visitors from India (14,774), South Korea (41,765) and Japan (13,500) grew by 7.4 percent, 22.8 percent and 36 percent respectively. Visitors from the US (11,241) went up by 12.1 percent year-on-year.

Analysed by checkpoint, the number of visitor arrivals by land (2,780,906; 82.5 percent of total) grew by 32.4 percent year-on-year in May; those arriving through the Hengqin port showed a growth of over 70 percent. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (347,388; 10.3 percent of the total) increased by 4.5 percent year-on-year, while those by air (243,787; 7.2 percent of the total) dropped by 5.9 percent.

In the first five months of 2025, a total of 16,327,537 visitor arrivals were recorded, up by 15.2 percent year-on-year. Same-day visitors (9,571,272) and overnight visitors (6,756,265) grew by 26.4 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.