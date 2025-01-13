The tourist price index for entertainment and cultural activities fell by 13.76 percent in 2024, when compared with the year prior, according to the latest figures from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

Overall, the index rose by 3.15 percent year-on-year, buoyed by dearer prices for jewellery and clothing, as well as rising charges for restaurant services, officials said.

In the fourth quarter, the tourist price index was up 1.05 percent year-on-year. The DSEC attributed that figure to jewellery and dining out becoming more expensive, but said those jumps were offset by falling hotel rates.

[See more: Citywide consumption scheme boosts spending by 270 million patacas in four weeks]

The price index of entertainment and cultural activities was down 11.5 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period in 2023.

Compared with the July to September period, the overall tourist price index climbed by 3.29 percent in the last quarter. That was driven by an 11.4 percent rise in the index for accommodation thanks to higher room rates during the National Day holidays and the Grand Prix. With the arrival of winter collections, the index for clothing and footwear also rose by 5.36 percent.

The tourist price index reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors, looking at categories such as food, alcoholic beverages, hotels, restaurants, transport and entertainment.