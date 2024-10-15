Macao’s Tourist Price Index rises on the back of higher hotel room rates

Tourists spent more on accommodation and dining in the third quarter of the year, pushing the Tourist Price Index up by nearly 4.3 percent year-on-year to 147.22. That’s according to the data from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

Researchers found that the price indices of accommodation and dining both increased by more than 3.5 percent. Jewellery and clothing prices also showed notable increases, while the cost of “miscellaneous goods” went up by over 13.6 percent.

However, the price of entertainment and cultural activities dropped by more than 13.3 percent.

In comparison with the second quarter, the Tourist Price Index went up by more than 4.4 percent. Higher hotel room rates during the summer holiday pushed up the price index accommodation by over 24 percent in a quarterly comparison, the DSEC said.

The average index for the last four quarters, ending in the third quarter of 2024, rose by almost 9 percent, with the price of accommodation showing a marked 25.8 percent increase.

The Tourist Price Index reflects the price change of goods and services purchased by visitors, looking at categories such as food, alcoholic beverages, hotels, restaurants, transport and entertainment.