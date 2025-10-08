Gambling on health: Studio City opens its own hospital

If the excitement of Studio City’s gambling halls becomes all too much, you can now check yourself in at the resort’s on-site hospital.

Casino operator Melco Resorts & Entertainment has opened what it calls “the world’s first and Macao’s only integrated resort hospital with MRI and CT scanning facilities” at the Cotai leisure and gaming complex.

The facility is being operated in partnership with iRad, Hong Kong’s largest MRI diagnostic services provider. In a press release, Melco said the move was made to support the local government’s efforts to develop medical tourism.

Called the iRad Hospital, the new facility provides health screening, diagnostic imaging, aesthetic medicine, longevity treatments, and medical concierge services.

[See more: Melco parent acknowledges large ‘impairment’ relating to Studio City Phase 2]

Melco says it hopes the hospital will “attract regional and overseas visitors” and encourage “longer stays [and] longer and higher spending at both Studio City and in Macao, while attracting repeat and long term guests.”

Lawrence Ho, Melco’s chairman and CEO said “Our goal is to provide guests with world-class, integrated entertainment and health options” and added that he believed Studio City was “now set to become a leading destination for health and wellness.”

Dennis Tam, the honorary chairman of iRad, said: “With its large and growing tourism sector, projected to welcome 38 to 39 million visitors annually, Macao offers an unparalleled opportunity to become the leading regional medical tourism destination.”