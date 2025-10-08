Macao’s residential property price index slips further 

Macao’s overall residential property price index for June to August 2025 stood at 192.4, down 0.8 percent from the previous rolling period of May to July, according to the latest data from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

The index for existing residential units (206.7) decreased by 1.1 percent, while that for pre-sale residential units (233.6) rose slightly by 0.3 percent. By district, the index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (195.8) fell 1.3 percent, and that for Taipa and Coloane (250.1) decreased by 0.2 percent.

Analysed by age of building, the index for units in buildings over 20 years old dropped 1.4 percent; those 5 years old or less and 6 to 10 years old both fell 1.2 percent, while units in buildings 11 to 20 years old edged up 0.1 percent.

[See more: ‘A sword suspended’: Uncertainty in Macao’s property market prompts rescue plan]

Analysed by floor area, the index for units measuring 50 to 74.9 square metres fell 1.5 percent, and units 75 to 99.9 square metres dropped 0.8 percent. Smaller units under 50 square metres grew by 0.2 percent. Considering building height, the indices for units in buildings with seven storeys or less and those with more than seven storeys fell 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Compared with the same period last year, the overall residential property price index was down 10.3 percent, with the Macao Peninsula and Taipa and Coloane both seeing declines of just over 10 percent.

Macao’s property market has fallen by roughly 40 percent since its 2018 peak, according to an August report by the Macau General Association of Real Estate – which noted that the removal of local property market curbs last April had yet to halt the slide. The report suggested reducing down-payments for homeowners from 30 percent to 15 percent as a potential measure to stimulate the sector.