The residential property index has risen for the first time in almost two years

Official figures show the overall residential property price index went up by 0.6 percent in the February to April period, when compared with the January to March period. This slight increase – from 202.4 to 203.6 – was the rolling index’s first upturn since April-June 2023.

However, “The growth was mainly due to a relatively low comparison base in the previous period which resulted from a high volume of pre-sale residential unit transactions in January, coupled with comparatively low average prices,” according to the Statistics and Census Service.

The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (209.2) decreased by 0.5 percent, while those in Taipa and Coloane (269.9) climbed by 1 percent. Existing residential units overall fared worse than pre-sale units. The former (221.4) went down by 0.1 percent as the latter (214.6) rose by 2.6 percent.

When compared to the same period last year, the current index represents a drop of 8.3 percent, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa and Coloane dropping by 8.6 percent and 7 percent respectively.

Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units in buildings older than 20 years dropped by 1.5 percent when compared with the rolling period prior, while the index for those aged 5 years or less increased by 1.1 percent.

Analysed by floor space, the index for properties with an area of less than 50 square metres experienced a 2.4 percent increase and those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres grew by 1.1 percent. The index for units sized 100 square metres or more fell by 0.8 percent.