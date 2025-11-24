Pre-sale launches drive a jump in third-quarter property transactions

Macao’s property market saw an uptick in activity in the third quarter of 2025, driven mainly by new pre-sale developments launching, according to the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

A total of 1,411 building units and parking spaces were bought between July and September, with transactions valued at 6.26 billion patacas. Those are quarterly increases of 5.1 percent and 29 percent, respectively.

Residential transactions reached 955 units, up 154 quarter-on-quarter – or 19.2 percent. Their transaction value rose by a quarterly 24.8 percent to 4.61 billion patacas.

Pre-sale units accounted for most of the increase: off-plan sales rose 411.1 percent to 230 units, while their transaction value climbed 529.7 percent to 1.35 billion patacas. Sales of existing units fell 4.1 percent to 725 units, with transaction values down 6.3 percent to 3.26 billion patacas.

The overall average price of residential units rose 7.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to 74,190 patacas per square metre. Prices on the Macao Peninsula increased 12.6 percent to 74,590 patacas, boosted by the launch of new housing estates. Prices in Coloane rose 4 percent to 87,093 patacas, while Taipa recorded a 4.6 percent drop to 70,110 patacas.

Existing-home prices decreased 3.2 percent to 65,897 pats per square metre. Pre-sale units averaged 112,645 patacas per square metre, up 9.1 percent.

Transactions of existing units were concentrated in Baixa da Taipa (114 units), Novos Aterros da Areia Preta (79 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (52 units), with average prices ranging from 49,191 patacas to 78,762 patacas per square metre.

In the construction pipeline, 5,778 residential units were in the design stage at the end of the third quarter, with 1,357 under construction and 787 under inspection. All 327 units issued construction permits during the quarter were located on the Macao Peninsula, mostly studio flats and two-bedroom units.