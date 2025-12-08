Macao’s overall residential property price index for the August to October period went down by 8.7 percent compared to the same period a year ago. That’s according to the latest figures from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

The year-on-year indices for the Macao Peninsula (190.4) and Taipa and Coloane (197.6) fell by 7 percent and 14.5 percent respectively.

Compared to the previous rolling three-month period of July to September, the index was 191.8, up slightly by 0.1 percent.

The data showed that the index for pre-sale residential units (236.0) went up by 0.3 percent compared to the July to September figures, while that for existing residential units (204.4) decreased by 0.2 percent.

The index for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (195.1) went up by 0.7 percent from the previous three-month period, while the index for those in Taipa and Coloane (242.3) dropped by 3.3 percent.

Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old, and for those over 20 years old, fell by 2.9 percent and 0.1 percent respectively, the DSEC said.

The index for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres grew by 1.8 percent from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres decreased by 1.8 percent.

Macao’s property market has been struggling in recent years, in spite of the SAR government’s attempt to assist the ailing market by removing all property market curbs last April.

In a fresh bid to stimulate the market, the SAR government announced in its 2026 policy address that it intends to waive stamp duty for eligible residents who are purchasing property priced at 6 million patacas (US$747,000) or less.