The secretary for economy and finance, Tai Kin Ip, held a meeting in Macao yesterday with a group of envoys from Portuguese-speaking countries.

According to a government readout, the talks covered the deepening of trade and investment ties, the strengthening of financial cooperation, sustainable development and unleashing Macao’s potential as a Sino-lusophone platform.

During the meeting, Tai stressed that Macao had long been leveraging its role as a commercial and trade connector between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. He also noted that bilateral trade between both parties had grown steadily in recent years.

Tai mentioned that the SAR would continue to focus on its development as a business intermediary between China and the lusophone world, while promoting economic diversification into key industries such as life sciences and financial technology, creating even more favourable conditions for firms from Portuguese-speaking countries.

During the meeting, Tai also extended an invitation to mainland Chinese and lusophone firms to attend the 2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao), which is scheduled to take place at the Venetian between 22 and 25 October.

Trade ties between China and Portuguese-speaking countries have expanded greatly over the years, growing from US$149.64 billion in 2019 to US$225.18 billion in 2024.