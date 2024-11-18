The aggregate value of property transactions in the third quarter falls by 30 percent 

The total value of commercial and residential property transactions in the third quarter was 6.53 billion patacas (US$812 million), a 29.9 percent decrease on the previous quarter, according to official figures from the Statistics and Census Service.

A total of 1,289 properties and parking spaces were purchased and sold between July and September – down by 18.1 percent compared with the second quarter.

Of these, 897 were residential units, a quarterly decrease of 129 units. Their total value came to 5.26 billion patacas (US$654 million), down 20.9 percent compared with the last quarter.

[See more: Turning point? Property loans jumped in September]

The number of existing residential units sold fell by 7.8 percent, to 821 units, and their total value dropped by 18.4 percent. The number of pre-sale residential units sold fell by 44.1 percent, to 76 units, and their total value dropped by 43.5 percent.

The average price per square metre of usable area for residential units dropped by 5.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, to 86,579 patacas (US$10,770). Prices in Taipa and Coloane fell by 14.4 and 11.3 percent respectively to 92,072 patacas (US$11,454) and 91,073 patacas (US$11,329), while those in the Macao Peninsula rose by 4 percent to 83,444 patacas (US$10,380).

The average price per square metre of usable area of office units rose 18.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, to 80,355 patacas (US$9,996), while industrial units fell by 29.4 percent to 31,569 patacas (US$3,927).