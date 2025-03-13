The value of new commercial property loans in Macao rose by 113.2 percent in January, when compared with the month prior, according to a statement from the Monetary Authority of Macao. The month saw 1.46 billion patacas (US$182.3 million) in these types of loans granted, 80.4 percent of them to local residents.

The value of residential mortgage loans, meanwhile, climbed by 31.4 percent month-on-month to 1.33 billion patacas (US$166 million). Local mortgage holders represented 97.3 percent of the total value.

The monthly average of new residential loans approved between November 2024 and January 2025 was 1.19 billion patacas, up 0.8 percent from the previous rolling period (October to December 2024). Commercial loans averaged a monthly 1.01 billion patacas, up 37 percent when compared with the previous period.

As at the end of January, the outstanding value of residential property loans fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month or 4.8 percent year-on-year to 217.63 billion patacas. That figure was 150.19 billion patacas for commercial property loans, up 0.2 percent from the previous month but down by 4.6 percent from a year ago.

The delinquency ratio for residential loans edged up by 2.7 percentage points in January, compared with the same month in 2024. The ratio for commercial loans rose by 2.1 percent over the same period.

The residential delinquency ratio stood at 3.6 percent at the end of January, up 0.1 percent on the month prior. For commercial loans, it was at 5.4 percent, also up 0.1 percent compared with December.