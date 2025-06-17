Proportion of new real estate loans granted to Macao locals falls

The value of new residential mortgage loans granted in April increased by 13.8 percent month-on-month, to total 883.28 million patacas (US$109.25 million), according to the latest figures from the Monetary Authority of Macao. The value of new commercial real estate loans dropped by 22.1 percent month-on-month to 1.52 billion patacas (US$188 million).

The proportion of new residential mortgages granted to Macao residents fell from almost 99 percent in March, to 92.7 percent of the total in April. The monthly average of new mortgages approved between February and April 2025 was 794.61 million patacas (US$98.28 million), down 15.7 percent from the previous period (January to March).

Residents’ proportion of new commercial real estate loans fell significantly, from 96 percent in March to 66.9 percent in April. The value of loans granted to residents tumbled by 45.6 percent, to 1.01 billion patacas (US$124.92 million).

The monthly average of new commercial loans approved between February and April 2025 was 1.66 billion patacas (US$205.31 million), up 1.1 percent from the previous period.

The outstanding value of residential mortgages totalled 214.39 billion patacas (US$26.55 billion), down by 0.6 percent month-on-month and 5.3 percent from a year ago. Outstanding commercial loans fell by 0.3 percent month on month or 5.2 percent year-on-year, to 148.08 billion patacas (US$18.31 billion).

At the end of April, the delinquency ratio for residential loans stood at 3.6 percent, the same as it was in March but up 0.1 percentage points on a year earlier. The ratio for commercial loans was 5.45 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from a month ago or 2.1 percentage points from April 2024.