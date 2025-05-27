The MGTO targets South Korea’s Millennial and Gen Z travellers 

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is set to stage a four-day Experience Macao roadshow in South Korea’s capital Seoul from Friday, targeting Millennial and Gen Z travellers, according to a statement from the office.

Held at the Hyundai Seoul, a department store known as a hotspot for young South Koreans, the roadshow will feature interactive games, photo backdrops and performances “tailored from a romantic angle,” MGTO noted. The office said its offering would invite potential visitors to “explore five unforgettable experiences for a romantic journey in Macao.”

The roadshow’s opening date will see one attendee win a three-day, two-night trip to Macao departing that same day. MGTO said the winner would get to explore the “colourful offerings of its “tourism plus” strategy, designed to diversify the city’s tourist attractions away from gambling and position the SAR as a destination for culture, entertainment, gastronomy, events and leisure.

MGTO has collaborated with the South Korean payment app KakaoPay; the country’s largest online travel platform, Good Choice; and a number of airlines to pull together the roadshow and run promotions.

The overarching aim is to drive summer visits while further strengthening the Northeast Asian country’s standing as one of Macao’s most important international tourism markets. Provisional figures show that almost 235,000 South Koreans visited Macao between January and mid-May this year, up 26 percent year-on-year, MGTO noted.

According to the office’s 2024 Travel Behaviour Survey, 87.8 percent of South Koreans intended to travel last year or this year. The country held “vast market potential” for Macao, its statement said, while a steadily expanding flight network between the SAR and South Korea boded well for “mutual exchange and expansion of business opportunities in the tourism sector.”