Macau Legend reduces losses as revenues rise in the first half of 2024

Macau Legend, which operates the Legend Palace Casino and a number of hotels at Fisherman’s Wharf, has declared a loss of HK$152.4 million for the first six months of the year – down from HK$189.1 million in the same period in 2023.

The narrowed loss came on the back of an increase in revenue, up to HK$390.4 million for the period, from HK$335 during the first half of last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to HK$85.32 million from HK$52.21 million during the first six months of 2023.

The directors recommended that no dividend be paid for the interim period.

Macau Legend had current liabilities of approximately HK$2,497.3 million as at 30 June 2024 and its total outstanding bank borrowings of HK$2,071.6 million become immediately repayable if demanded by the creditor banks.

In their filing, the directors cautioned that Macau Legend “might not be able to continue to operate as a going concern” if certain remedial “plans and measures” undertaken by the board failed to succeed.