Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Business

Macau Legend reduces losses as revenues rise in the first half of 2024

The hotel and casino operator has reported HK$152.4 million in losses for the first six months of the year
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to HK$85.32 million for the period

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

03 Sep 2024
Macau Legend reduces losses as revenues rise in the first half of 2024
Macau Legend reduces losses as revenues rise in the first half of 2024
This 2019 file photo shows a view of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, operated by Macau Legend – Photo by NGCHIYUI

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

03 Sep 2024

Macau Legend, which operates the Legend Palace Casino and a number of hotels at Fisherman’s Wharf, has declared a loss of HK$152.4 million for the first six months of the year – down from HK$189.1 million in the same period in 2023.

The narrowed loss came on the back of an increase in revenue, up to HK$390.4 million for the period, from HK$335 during the first half of last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to HK$85.32 million from HK$52.21 million during the first six months of 2023.

[See more: Gambling has had a ‘large, negative impact’ on Macao, says CE hopeful]

The directors recommended that no dividend be paid for the interim period.

Macau Legend had current liabilities of approximately HK$2,497.3 million as at 30 June 2024  and its total outstanding bank borrowings of HK$2,071.6 million become immediately repayable if demanded by the creditor banks.

In their filing, the directors cautioned that Macau Legend “might not be able to continue to operate as a going concern” if certain remedial “plans and measures” undertaken by the board failed to succeed.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend