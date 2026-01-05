Macao’s airport battles headwinds with strong international route growth in 2025

Macau International Airport (MIA) served over 7.52 million passengers in 2025, with flight movements surpassing 58,000, according to a statement from the airport operator. Despite this, the total annual passenger traffic saw a marginal decrease of 1.6 percent compared to the previous year, as economic uncertainty led to traffic falling short of expectations during the first half of the year and the summer holiday period.

In contrast to the dip in overall passenger numbers, the airport recorded notable expansion and growth in other areas. The number of international routes saw a robust 26 percent increase, resulting in a 7 percent rise in international passenger traffic year-on-year. Furthermore, cargo volume achieved a growth of 1.08 percent over the twelve-month period.

Proactive measures were taken by the airport to overcome challenges, which included working with various partners to attract new carriers. These efforts led to the successful launch of multiple new destinations and increased flight frequencies, which saw passenger traffic show a steady increase in the fourth quarter. These additions and resumptions included routes to Jinan, Cebu, Haiphong, Ho Chi Minh City, and Vladivostok.

Operational performance was notably strong during the peak holiday season. Between the Macao Special Administrative Region Establishment Day and Christmas (20 to 25 December 2025), MIA handled a total of more than 140,000 passengers.

The airport managed an average of 179 flight movements and over 24,000 passengers daily during this period, representing respective increases of 5.6 percent and 1.7 percent compared to the same period in the prior year. The busiest day was 23 December, when the airport handled over 26,000 passengers, recording the highest single-day traffic during the holiday.

Meanwhile, in a move to improve the passenger experience, MIA plans to roll out the “Check’ N Fly” service before the Lunar New Year in 2026. This initiative will allow passengers to check in and drop off their baggage at their hotel before travelling directly to the boarding gate upon arrival at the airport.

MIA is currently served by 29 airlines, connecting Macao to 47 destinations across mainland China, China and Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Northeast Asia.