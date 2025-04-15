Macao plans new funds to boost industry diversification, CE says

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai announced plans to establish new government industrial and technology funds during a Legislative Assembly Q&A session on the 2025 Policy Address. The move aims to diversify Macao’s economy and support emerging industries, following calls from the central government.

According to a government readout of the session, Sam stated that preliminary research for the funds, including capital scale, management, and investment objectives, would be commissioned to a third-party institution this year.

He highlighted the success of government-led funds in Hong Kong and Shenzhen’s high-tech and biomedical sectors. Macao also plans to amend the Investment Fund Law to attract more private investment.

Infrastructure development is also a priority. The Macao Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park and the Macao International Comprehensive Tourism and Cultural Zone are major projects, he said, with site selection studies beginning in the second half of 2025.

To address youth employment, the government will expand internship programs in the Greater Bay Area and offer employment subsidies. The development of Hengqin remains a key focus, with efforts to integrate Macao and the Zhuhai-administered island.

Talent development is another priority. The Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) City project is underway, and the talent importation scheme is in its second phase, with further phases planned.

Regarding transport, Macau International Airport’s cargo volume saw a 70 percent increase last year. Expansion plans and a forward cargo terminal in Hengqin aim to enhance its role as an international air transport hub.

The Chief Executive addressed various other topics during the session, including support for small businesses, administrative reform, policies for the elderly and youth, social security, education, tourism, and urban renewal.

