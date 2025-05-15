Macao to host major infrastructure forum with focus on global collaboration

Macao is set to host the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF) from 10 to 12 June at Cotai Expo, the Venetian Macao.

Organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), the event will focus on “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Co-operation.”

The IIICF, now in its 16th edition, has established itself as an important annual gathering for global infrastructure collaboration, say organisers. In particular, the event has become a key platform for China’s signature Belt and Road Initiative, but also incorporates elements related to Portuguese-speaking countries and the Greater Bay Area.

This year’s IIICF will feature an expanded exhibition area, covering 8,000 square metres. The event anticipates attracting some of the top 250 international contractors (ENR250) and other leading industry players. A new “debut ceremony” will be introduced to highlight emerging technologies and related business opportunities.

Historically, the IIICF has drawn substantial participation. To date, more than 630 ministerial-level guests and over 30,000 industry leaders have attended the event. Over 220 partnership projects have been agreed, with a total investment exceeding US$100 billion. These projects span sectors such as transport, housing construction, energy and power, industrial parks, engineering equipment, mineral exploration, and talent development.

Further details about the 16th IIICF can be found on the event’s website. Guided tours will be arranged to extend the event’s reach into the local community.

