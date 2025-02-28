Hotel guests fall by nearly 5 percent in January compared to a year ago

The average occupancy rate of Macao’s hotels rose by 3.9 percentage points year-on-year in January, coming in at 89.9 percent, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese abbreviation DSEC).

In a year-on-year comparison, the occupancy rates for 5-star properties (92 percent), 4-star hotels (85.6 percent) and 3-star establishments (88.2 percent) showed respective growth of 4.8 percentage points, 1.6 percentage points and 4.3 percentage points.

However, the total number of guests welcomed by the city’s hotels decreased by 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, to 1.26 million. The DSEC said this was “due to a drop in the number of 5-star hotel guests.” The average length of stay remained unchanged at 1.6 nights for both domestic and international guests.

The number of international guests rose by 2.5 percent year-on-year last month.

Those from South Korea (35,000), Japan (8,000) and Indonesia (7,000) went up by 12.4 percent, 4.5 percent and 24.3 percent respectively, while those from Malaysia (6,000), Thailand (5,000) and Singapore (5,000) dropped by 1.7 percent, 30.8 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.

There were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of January this year, an increase of 6 properties year-on-year. The total number of available guest rooms dropped by 7 percent, to 43,000, however.