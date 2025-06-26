Menu
Hotel occupancy rises slightly in May, but room rates remain stagnant

The latest figures from the Macau Hotel Association point to an average occupancy rate of 93 percent for May, with 3-star hotels significantly above that
  • The average room rate came in at 1,371.10 patacas for 3, 4 and 5-starred properties combined , a rise of less than 1 percent

26 Jun 2025
date 2025-06-26
Hotel occupancy rises slightly in May, but room rates remain stagnant
Occupancy rates climbed by 3.9 percent overall during the January to May period

26 Jun 2025

The average occupancy rate of Macao’s hotel rooms in May 2025 was 93 percent, a 2.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to figures from the Macau Hotel Association.

The occupancy rates for 5-star, 4-star and 3-star hotels were given as 94 percent, 87.6 percent and 97.5 percent respectively. Five-star hotels saw the biggest year-on-year rise – 3.3 percent – while 4-star hotels were up by 1.2 percent and 3-stars up by 3.1 percent.

Occupancy rates climbed by 3.9 percent overall during the January to May period, when compared with the same period last year.

[See more: Macao’s beleaguered 13 Hotel has finally been sold]

The association also noted that the overall average room rate remained steady compared with May 2024 – rising by just 0.6 percent to 1,371.10 patacas last month. Top-tier properties, meanwhile, charged an average of 1,532.80 patacas per room in May, down from 1,552.2 patacas a year prior.

The average room rate for 4-star hotels was 1,149.20 patacas, up from 1,090.90 patacas in May 2024, and the average rate at 3-star hotels rose from 909.40 patacas to 958.70 patacas over the same period.

Across the first five months of the year, 5-star hotels experienced a sizable 6.4 percent year-on-year drop in room rates. Four-star hotels saw a 3.5 percent rise, while 3-star hotels’ rates dropped by 0.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

