Macao’s hotel occupancy rate tops 90 percent in November

The average occupancy rate in Macao’s hotels stood at 90.2 percent in November 2025, a rise of 0.7 percentage points year-on-year. That’s according to the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

The total number of guests at the city’s 147 hotels increased by 1.9 percent year-on-year to 1,193,000. The total number of available guest rooms rose by 3.5 percent to 45,000, while the average length of stay extended by 0.1 nights to 1.7 nights in November.

The average occupancy rate of 5-star hotels (94 percent) grew by 2.5 percentage points, whereas the rate for 4-star (84.6 percent) and 3-star hotels (84.3 percent) dropped by 1.2 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points respectively.

As for source market, guests from Hong Kong (141,000) rose by 8.2 percent while those from the Chinese mainland (859,000) edged down by 0.7 percent.

International guests (125,000) grew by 12.7 percent year-on-year; among them, those from South Korea (34,000), Japan (11,000), Thailand (9,000) and Singapore (8,000) went up by 11.7, 52.3, 47 and 0.5 percent respectively, while those from Malaysia (10,000) fell by 5.1 percent.

In the first eleven months of 2025, the average occupancy rate was 89.3 percent, up by 3.2 percentage points year-on-year. The number of guests increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 13,313,000, while the average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights.