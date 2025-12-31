Menu
Macao’s hotel occupancy rate tops 90 percent in November

Hotels with a five-star rating were the busiest, reporting an average occupancy rate of 94 percent for the month, up 2.5 percent year on year
  • The number of guests from Macao’s largest market, mainland China, fell slightly, but those from second largest market Hong Kong rose 8.2 percent

31 Dec 2025
Macao’s average length of stay has remained steady at 1.7 nights

31 Dec 2025

The average occupancy rate in Macao’s hotels stood at 90.2 percent in November 2025, a rise of 0.7 percentage points year-on-year. That’s according to the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC). 

The total number of guests at the city’s 147 hotels increased by 1.9 percent year-on-year to 1,193,000. The total number of available guest rooms rose by 3.5 percent to 45,000, while the average length of stay extended by 0.1 nights to 1.7 nights in November.

The average occupancy rate of 5-star hotels (94 percent) grew by 2.5 percentage points, whereas the rate for 4-star (84.6 percent) and 3-star hotels (84.3 percent) dropped by 1.2 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points respectively.

[See more: The Christmas holiday period sees Macao’s visitor numbers soar past 724,000]

As for source market, guests from Hong Kong (141,000) rose by 8.2 percent while those from the Chinese mainland (859,000) edged down by 0.7 percent. 

International guests (125,000) grew by 12.7 percent year-on-year; among them, those from South Korea (34,000), Japan (11,000), Thailand (9,000) and Singapore (8,000) went up by 11.7, 52.3, 47 and 0.5 percent respectively, while those from Malaysia (10,000) fell by 5.1 percent. 

In the first eleven months of 2025, the average occupancy rate was 89.3 percent, up by 3.2 percentage points year-on-year. The number of guests increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 13,313,000, while the average length of stay remained at 1.7 nights. 

