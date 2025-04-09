Simon Chan of CAM is Macao’s top-paid public executive 

Simon Chan Weng Hong, the chairman of the executive committee at the Macau Airport Company (known by its Portuguese initials CAM), is the highest-paid public company executive in Macao. He earns an annual salary of approximately 2.87 million patacas (US$361,687), according to the latest data published by the Supervision and Management of Public Assets Bureau.

On a monthly basis, Chan earns roughly 239,000 patacas (US$30,119), with his salary remaining unchanged since last year, according to records cited by local media. Tied for second place are three of CAM’s directors, Chu Tang Neng, Kan Cheok Kuan and Lei Si Tai, who each earned a yearly remuneration of around 1.75 million patacas (US$220,425), or 146,000 patacas (US$18,389) per month.

The third-place holder was Ho Cheong Kei, the president of the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation’s executive committee, who makes almost 1.57 million patacas (US$197,753) per year, or around 130,000 patacas (US$16,383) per month.

[See more: The Internet asked, ‘Why is Macao so rich?’ and we answered]

Other major earners include Mok Ian Ian, the president of the Macau Science Centre, who makes 1.55 million patacas (US$195,234) per year; Lo Song Man, the vice president of the board of directors at broadcaster TDM, who earns 1.4 million patacas (US$176,340), and four TDM board directors, Ma Kam Keong, Un Weng Kuai, Vong Vai Hung and Cheang Kong Pou, who each earned an annual salary of 1.22 million patacas (US$153,668).

Other prominent individuals listed included Peter Lam Kam Seng, who serves as the chairperson of Macau Urban Renewal Limited’s board of directors and the deputy chair of the Macao World Trade Centre’s board of directors. These positions earned him a combined salary of 712,284 patacas (US$89,764).

Currently, the SAR government has a stake in 22 public companies. It is a majority shareholder in 16 of them, owning at least 60 percent of shares.