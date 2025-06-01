Macao’s gross gaming revenue for May approached 21.2 billion patacas

Macao generated 21.19 billion patacas (US$2.62 billion) in gross gaming revenue in May, according to the latest figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The sum is a notable increase over the 18.85 billion patacas (US$2.33 billion) generated in April, and represents a 5 percent rise when compared to the 20.18 billion patacas (US$2.49 billion) recorded in May 2024.

Cumulatively, Macau has registered 97.7 billion patacas (US$12.1 billion) in GGR so far this year, compared to the 96.05 billion patacas (US$11.89 billion) generated in the first five months of last year.

[See more: Macao government faces revenue shortfall amid slower gaming growth]

The May figure represents the first time this year that monthly GGR has topped the 20-billion-pataca threshold, which is the government’s target.

In April, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai warned of the possibility of a deficit in the government’s budget if the SAR failed to meet the mark.

Analysts say that the sluggish economy in mainland China – the biggest source of punters for Macao’s casinos by far – poses obstacles to GGR growth this year, alongside changes in spending habits and the ageing demographic of visitors to Macao