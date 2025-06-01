Menu
Macao’s gross gaming revenue for May approached 21.2 billion patacas

The sum represents the first time this year that gross gaming revenue has met the government target of at least 20 billion patacas (US$2.47 billion) a month
  • Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has previously warned of the possibility of a deficit in the government’s budget if the SAR fails to meet the mark

01 Jun 2025
The sluggish economy in mainland China – the biggest source of punters for Macao’s casinos by far – poses obstacles to GGR growth this year – Photo by cherry-hai

01 Jun 2025

Macao generated 21.19 billion patacas (US$2.62 billion) in gross gaming revenue in May, according to the latest figures from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The sum is a notable increase over the 18.85 billion patacas (US$2.33 billion) generated in April, and represents a 5 percent rise when compared to the 20.18 billion patacas (US$2.49 billion) recorded in May 2024.

Cumulatively, Macau has registered 97.7 billion patacas (US$12.1 billion) in GGR so far this year, compared to the 96.05 billion patacas (US$11.89 billion) generated in the first five months of last year.

[See more: Macao government faces revenue shortfall amid slower gaming growth]

The May figure represents the first time this year that monthly GGR has topped the 20-billion-pataca threshold, which is the government’s target.

In April, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai warned of the possibility of a deficit in the government’s budget if the SAR failed to meet the mark.

Analysts say that the sluggish economy in mainland China – the biggest source of punters for Macao’s casinos by far – poses obstacles to GGR growth this year, alongside changes in spending habits and the ageing demographic of visitors to Macao

